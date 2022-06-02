Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on POR. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of POR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.75. 13,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,304. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,463,000 after buying an additional 288,965 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,218 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,434,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,271,000 after purchasing an additional 337,867 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

