Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP David Mh Matthews Sells 6,168 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $339,795.36.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.42. 222,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,763. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 55.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 89.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 46.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

