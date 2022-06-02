Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Principal Financial Group posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Principal Financial Group.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PFG opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.83. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.