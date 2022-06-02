Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Proterra in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTRA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proterra by 24,161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTRA traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. 1,697,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 9.37. Proterra has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.82.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. Research analysts forecast that Proterra will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

