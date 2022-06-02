Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBIP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Prudential Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $124.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07.
Prudential Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential Bancorp (PBIP)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.