Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBIP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Prudential Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $124.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 166.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

