Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered Pulse Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 263.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences (Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.