PulteGroup Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Barclays downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $156,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $50,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.