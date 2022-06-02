Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Announces Earnings Results

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Pure Storage updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PSTG traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. 8,162,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,184. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PSTG. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

