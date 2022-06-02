Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Announces Earnings Results

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Pure Storage updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
PSTG traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. 8,162,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,184. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40.
In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on PSTG. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.
About Pure Storage (Get Rating)
Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.