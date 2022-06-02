Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s current price.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG opened at $26.62 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 716.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $9,416,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.