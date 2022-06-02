Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $34.00 at KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.61% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.95.
Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.52.
In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
