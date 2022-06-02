PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. PVH has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.53.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 74.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 167,984 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 109.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 182,351 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PVH by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

