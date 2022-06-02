PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,276. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.29.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in PVH by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

