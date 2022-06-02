PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PVH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.53.

Shares of PVH opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. PVH has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 102.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 45.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

