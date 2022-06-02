PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. PVH’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

NYSE PVH opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

