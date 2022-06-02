PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22-2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

NYSE PVH traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,276. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.29.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PVH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of PVH by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

