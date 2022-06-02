PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25 billion-$9.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.PVH also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Shares of PVH traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $71.11. 1,827,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 109.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 182,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 167,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PVH by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 99,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 245.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

