PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25-9.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.38 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.29.

PVH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.71. PVH has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 182,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 167,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PVH by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PVH by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

