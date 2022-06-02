Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
In other news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $5,324,571.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PYXS opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.36). Equities analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.
