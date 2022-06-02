Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for PepGen Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PepGen in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PepGen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of PepGen in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PepGen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

PepGen stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. PepGen has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

PepGen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen Inc is based in BOSTON.

