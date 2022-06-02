Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Skyline Champion Co. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

NYSE:SKY opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.84. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.51. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.