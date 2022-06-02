Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for PDC Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy producer will earn $5.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDCE. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $83.37. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.92%.

In other news, SVP David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $245,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,655 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 4,577.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 252,744 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 567,065 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

