Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.47.

NASDAQ CME opened at $199.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

