Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

ECC opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $523.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

