Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.89). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

NKTR has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The business had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after buying an additional 7,827,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $23,878,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after buying an additional 1,220,307 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,329,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 970,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

