Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Issued By Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, May 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.19.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$97.46 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$87.71 and a one year high of C$106.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.