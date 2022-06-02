Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Decreased by Analyst

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for GAP in a research note issued on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.59.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GAP has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in GAP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GAP by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after acquiring an additional 415,813 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GAP by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

