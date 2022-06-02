Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $103.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

