Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Nordson in a report issued on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.33.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $215.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nordson has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.