Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Reduced by Analyst

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report released on Monday, May 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2023 earnings at $12.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard stock opened at $357.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.01. The company has a market capitalization of $347.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

