Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) to report sales of $344.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.69 million to $345.23 million. Qualtrics International posted sales of $249.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.12.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 72,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $2,010,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 204,278 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,694. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at $72,266,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 27.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,541,000 after acquiring an additional 294,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares during the period.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.