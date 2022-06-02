RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames Sells 10,000 Shares

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,074.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RadNet stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 211,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,325. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.46 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of RadNet by 54.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

