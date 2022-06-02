Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RAIN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of RAIN opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 52.0% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,957,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rain Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

