Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCBX. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Third Coast Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of TCBX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.41. 93,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 17.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

