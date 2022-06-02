RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Major Shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell Buys 113,830 Shares

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell bought 113,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,697.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealNetworks alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell bought 23,741 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $14,244.60.

Shares of RealNetworks stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 174,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,253. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.49. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

RealNetworks ( NASDAQ:RNWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RealNetworks in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 171,801.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 94,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.