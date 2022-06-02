Rebecca R. Eckert Sells 5,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SYPR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.26. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,151. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.61. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth about $4,939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

