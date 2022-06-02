Rebecca R. Eckert Sells 5,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SYPR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.26. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,151. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.61. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.24%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
