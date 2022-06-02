Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ACV Auctions (ACVA)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2022 – ACV Auctions had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $32.00 to $20.00.

5/16/2022 – ACV Auctions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

5/12/2022 – ACV Auctions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

5/12/2022 – ACV Auctions had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00.

5/12/2022 – ACV Auctions had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $14.00.

5/12/2022 – ACV Auctions had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $18.00.

5/6/2022 – ACV Auctions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

5/3/2022 – ACV Auctions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

4/20/2022 – ACV Auctions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – ACV Auctions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.22. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $26.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

