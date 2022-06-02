Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MediWound (MDWD)

MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/29/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – MediWound was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

5/21/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – MediWound had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MediWound stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,526. MediWound Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Get MediWound Ltd alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth $38,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.