Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Target (TGT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) in the last few weeks:

5/28/2022 – Target was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $286.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Target was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $275.00 to $205.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $302.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $265.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $294.00 to $239.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $305.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $253.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $252.00 to $168.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $293.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $300.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $289.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $227.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $274.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Target was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $270.00.

5/18/2022 – Target was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $261.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Target was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – Target was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $255.00.

Shares of TGT opened at $156.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $145.51 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

