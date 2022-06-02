Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Workday (WDAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY):

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $238.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $229.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $325.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $190.00.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $200.00.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $220.00.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $249.00 to $239.00.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $310.00.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $225.00.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $235.00.

5/23/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $310.00 to $250.00.

5/20/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $319.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $230.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $249.00.

4/25/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $312.00 to $268.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $345.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $156.56 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.05 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,304.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average is $236.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,029 shares of company stock valued at $59,780,806. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

