Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ: RDBX) in the last few weeks:

6/2/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

5/27/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/26/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

5/20/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

5/13/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/11/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/5/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

4/28/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

4/21/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

4/20/2022 – Redbox Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Redbox Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $3.00.

4/18/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/18/2022 – Redbox Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RDBX opened at 6.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.36. Redbox Entertainment Inc. has a 1 year low of 1.61 and a 1 year high of 27.22.

Get Redbox Entertainment Inc alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.