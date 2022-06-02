Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baidu (BIDU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU):

5/27/2022 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $243.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

5/27/2022 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $330.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $221.00 to $223.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

5/5/2022 – Baidu is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $285.00.

4/10/2022 – Baidu is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $272.00 to $270.00.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $141.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $209.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,024,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,584 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,079,000 after acquiring an additional 968,082 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $89,274,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,390,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,676,000 after buying an additional 568,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

