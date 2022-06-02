Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Farmland Partners (FPI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI):

6/1/2022 – Farmland Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/20/2022 – Farmland Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/17/2022 – Farmland Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

5/12/2022 – Farmland Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2022 – Farmland Partners had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $16.00.

5/4/2022 – Farmland Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

FPI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. 876,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $758.52 million, a PE ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.91%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

