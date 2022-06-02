Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/1/2022 – Galera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “
- 5/27/2022 – Galera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 5/24/2022 – Galera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “
- 5/17/2022 – Galera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “
Shares of NASDAQ GRTX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,481. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.41.
Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
