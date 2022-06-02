Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/1/2022 – Galera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

5/27/2022 – Galera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/24/2022 – Galera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

5/17/2022 – Galera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,481. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Galera Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.