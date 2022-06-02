Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY):
- 5/27/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$147.00 to C$148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$131.50 to C$134.00.
- 5/20/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was given a new C$153.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a C$153.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$147.00.
- 5/17/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$149.00 to C$146.00.
- 4/13/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$163.00 to C$150.00.
- 4/11/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$149.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$151.00.
TSE:RY opened at C$132.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$124.08 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$133.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$136.35.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999996 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total value of C$517,795.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$745,894.49. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,635 shares of company stock worth $1,704,690.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
