Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY):

5/27/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$147.00 to C$148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$131.50 to C$134.00.

5/20/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was given a new C$153.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a C$153.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$147.00.

5/17/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$149.00 to C$146.00.

4/13/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$163.00 to C$150.00.

4/11/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$149.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$151.00.

TSE:RY opened at C$132.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$124.08 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$133.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$136.35.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total value of C$517,795.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$745,894.49. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,635 shares of company stock worth $1,704,690.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

