Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,400 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 8,400 ($106.28) price objective by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($97.42) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($117.66) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.64) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,360.42 ($93.12).

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($73.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($101.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

