Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,400 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been given a GBX 8,400 ($106.28) price objective by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($97.42) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($117.66) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.64) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,360.42 ($93.12).

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($73.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($101.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.