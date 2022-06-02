Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.60. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

