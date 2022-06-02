Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RDBX. B. Riley cut Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush cut Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 9.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDBX opened at 5.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 4.00 and its 200-day moving average is 5.36. Redbox Entertainment has a 52 week low of 1.61 and a 52 week high of 27.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

