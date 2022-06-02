Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “
Redwire stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Redwire has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
In related news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 10,000 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Redwire (Get Rating)
Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Taiwan, and France. The company provides a variety of antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which includes solar arrays, composite booms, RF antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.
