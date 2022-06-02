Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Raised to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,399. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,585,000 after buying an additional 2,023,514 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

