Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $122.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $124.51 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $128.93. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average is $110.70.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,257,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,436,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,288,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.